Independence Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Sets Sights On 2036 Olympics, Calls For Focus On Untapped Sports | Video

ANI/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, reiterated India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games and highlighted the need for the country to expand its presence across a wider range of sporting disciplines.

“We have resolved our aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India,” Modi said, underlining the government’s long-term vision for India’s sporting future. He stressed that hosting the Olympics should go hand in hand with developing a stronger sporting ecosystem.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Looking ahead to 2036, Modi called for greater attention to sports in which India currently has little or no representation. He pointed out that several disciplines remain largely unexplored by Indian athletes, creating a significant opportunity to broaden the country’s Olympic presence.

“Where India does not compete today, where India fails to qualify, and the events that have remained untouched, where nearly three-fourths of the sporting arena is waiting for us, India will now place strong emphasis on mastering them,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi’s remarks reflect a wider ambition to transform India into a stronger sporting nation by identifying talent and investing in disciplines beyond its traditional strengths. With the 2036 Olympics as a long-term target, the focus is expected to be on developing athletes, infrastructure and expertise across a broader spectrum of sports.