How Fuel, Fertilisers And Medicines Are Being 'Weaponised': PM Modi’s Warning On Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday, warned of the growing “weaponisation of resources”, saying essential commodities such as fuel, fertilisers and medicines are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical pressure.

Linking the issue to recent global crises and India’s push for self-reliance, PM Modi said countries must reduce their dependence on external sources for critical resources to protect themselves from sudden supply disruptions and price shocks.

What Does ‘Weaponisation Of Resources’ Mean?

The weaponisation of resources refers to the use of control over essential commodities, supply chains or strategic routes to exert economic or political pressure on other countries.

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A country that controls the production, export or transportation of a critical resource can restrict supplies, impose export curbs or allow prices to surge, putting pressure on nations that depend heavily on imports.

PM Modi said the world is increasingly witnessing the weaponisation of “petrol, diesel, fertilisers, medicines, technology chips” and even land and strategic routes.

How Is Fuel Weaponised?

Fuel remains one of the most strategically important resources for any economy. Countries dependent on imported crude oil and gas can be particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions.

Export restrictions, sanctions, conflict-related disruptions or interference with key shipping routes can push up the cost of crude oil and natural gas. The impact can quickly spread across an economy, raising transportation and manufacturing costs, fuelling inflation and putting pressure on consumers.

Strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant volume of global energy supplies passes, underline the vulnerability of international energy trade to geopolitical tensions.

How Can Fertilisers Become A Tool Of Pressure?

Fertilisers are directly linked to food security, making their availability particularly important for countries with large agricultural sectors.

Urea production depends heavily on natural gas, while supplies of phosphate and potash are concentrated in a relatively small number of countries. Export restrictions, production disruptions or problems along shipping routes can therefore trigger shortages and sharp price increases.

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PM Modi highlighted the price gap during his Independence Day speech, saying urea costs around ₹3,000 per bag in the global market, while Indian farmers receive it for ₹300. Similarly, he said DAP prices have reached around ₹5,000 globally, but farmers in India continue to receive it at ₹1,350 per bag.

The difference is absorbed through government support, insulating farmers from some of the impact of global price shocks.

How Are Medicines Weaponised?

Medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients can also become vulnerable during geopolitical or health crises.

Several countries depend on limited global suppliers for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), specialised medicines and medical supplies. During a crisis, exporting countries may prioritise domestic requirements, restrict exports or face disruptions in production and transportation.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how concentrated global supply chains can create vulnerabilities, particularly when demand for medicines and medical equipment rises suddenly.

For countries dependent on imports of specific pharmaceutical ingredients or products, disruptions can translate into shortages, higher prices and difficulties in maintaining healthcare supplies.

Technology And Chips Also Part Of The Risk

PM Modi’s warning extended beyond traditional commodities. He also pointed to technology and semiconductor chips as resources that can be used as instruments of strategic pressure.

Modern economies depend on semiconductors for everything from smartphones and automobiles to defence systems and artificial intelligence. Concentration of manufacturing and supply chains in a few locations can therefore create major vulnerabilities when geopolitical tensions disrupt trade.

Why Strategic Routes Matter

The Prime Minister also pointed to the weaponisation of land and sea routes, highlighting how control over critical transportation corridors can affect the movement of energy, food and other essential goods.

A disruption at a major maritime chokepoint can increase shipping costs, delay supplies and trigger price increases far beyond the immediate region.

PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Pitch

For PM Modi, the warning formed part of a larger argument for Atmanirbhar Bharat and greater domestic capacity.

He said India’s preparations over the past decade have helped the country withstand global shocks and ensure the availability of essential commodities. The broader strategy includes diversifying imports, strengthening domestic manufacturing, expanding energy production, building strategic reserves and reducing dependence on single sources.

The Prime Minister also pointed towards greater domestic exploration and initiatives such as the Samudra Manthan offshore exploration programme as part of the effort to strengthen India’s resource security.

The Larger Message

PM Modi’s warning comes against a backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains and increasing competition over critical resources.

The central message of his Independence Day address was that economic security is increasingly tied to resource security. In a world where fuel, fertilisers, medicines and technology can potentially become instruments of pressure, countries with diversified supplies and stronger domestic capabilities are better placed to withstand external shocks.

For India, PM Modi linked this approach directly to the broader Viksit Bharat vision building an economy that is not only larger and more technologically advanced, but also resilient enough to withstand global disruptions.