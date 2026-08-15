Independence Day 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrating ‘Unity In Diversity’

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the nation with a striking sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha.

Created specially for August 15, the artwork carries the powerful message “Happy Independence Day — Unity in Diversity!”, highlighting the spirit of togetherness and national pride that defines India.

The sand sculpture prominently features the number 80, marking the milestone Independence Day celebrations this year. Designed in vibrant saffron and green hues, the artwork also features two peacocks positioned on either side, adding a distinctive Indian touch to the installation.

Sharing the artwork, Pattnaik said, “On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, I created this sand art at Puri Beach with the message: ‘Happy Independence Day — Unity in Diversity!’”

Known for creating elaborate sand sculptures on important national and global occasions, Pattnaik once again used his art to capture the essence of the country's celebrations. The Puri Beach installation combines patriotic symbolism with his signature sand-art style, offering visitors a visually striking Independence Day tribute.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, commemorating 79 years since the country gained independence from British rule. This year's celebrations also look towards India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The 2026 Independence Day observances carry additional significance with a focus on 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in shaping India's future.

Against this backdrop, Pattnaik's artwork at Puri Beach serves as a colourful reminder of India's unity, diversity and collective aspirations. With the Tricolour-inspired palette, the symbolic number 80 and India's national bird, the sculpture brings together the past, present and future of the nation in one artistic tribute.