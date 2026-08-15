'Global Salute To India': Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour On Independence Day 2026 | WATCH VISUALS |

India’s 80th Independence Day was celebrated not just across the country but also at one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks. Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Indian Tricolour on Saturday, August 15, creating a spectacular visual tribute to India and its Independence Day.

The world’s tallest building was illuminated in vibrant saffron, white and green, lighting up the Dubai skyline in honour of the occasion. The special display was accompanied by light effects and the Indian national anthem, turning the landmark into a giant canvas celebrating India’s national pride.

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The annual gesture has become a much-awaited moment for Indians living in the UAE and those watching the celebrations from across the world. With thousands of Indian expatriates living in Dubai, the sight of the Burj Khalifa dressed in the colours of the Tricolour offered a strong sense of connection to home.

The display also highlighted the close ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. The landmark’s transformation into the colours of the Indian flag has become a symbolic gesture of friendship between the two nations and a celebration of the strong Indian community in the UAE.

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Videos and visuals of the illuminated skyscraper quickly made their way across social media, with Indians sharing the spectacle with messages of pride and patriotism. For many, watching the Tricolour shine on one of the world’s most famous buildings offered a memorable way to celebrate Independence Day from afar.

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, marking 79 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi and delivered the traditional Independence Day address to the nation.