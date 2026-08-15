Raveena Tandon Hoists The Tricolour On Independence Day, Performs Traditional Ritual Before Flag Ceremony | WATCH |

Actress Raveena Tandon marked Independence Day with a patriotic celebration as she attended an event as the chief guest and had the honour of unfurling the Indian national flag. The actress brought together a traditional touch and patriotic spirit as she performed a customary ritual before the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Before pulling the rope to hoist the Tricolour, Raveena was seen breaking a coconut and pouring its water beneath the national flag. The moment appeared similar to a traditional auspicious ritual, adding a cultural element to the Independence Day ceremony. She then proceeded to pull the rope and proudly unfurl the Indian flag.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raveena is known for her faith and is frequently seen visiting temples and participating in religious traditions. She has also spoken about following customs associated with auspicious beginnings, including breaking a coconut before important occasions. Her gesture at the Independence Day event appeared to follow the same tradition as she marked the national occasion.

For the event, Raveena opted for an elegant blue Anarkali ensemble that perfectly balanced traditional charm with understated sophistication. The flowing silhouette featured intricate detailing and a rich blue hue, giving her a graceful presence at the ceremony. She accessorised the outfit with statement earrings and traditional jewellery, while keeping her makeup soft and her hair neatly styled, allowing the ensemble to remain the focus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Trisha Krishnan Joins Tamil Nadu CM Vijay At Independence Day Event In Stunning Saffron Saree;...

Actress Trisha joins CM Vijay at Tamil Nadu Independence Day event:

Actress Trisha Krishnan marked Independence Day with a graceful appearance at the flag-hoisting event in Tamil Nadu, where she was seen alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his family. The actress attended the celebration dressed in a striking saffron saree, embracing a traditional Indian look for the national occasion.