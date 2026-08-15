Trisha Krishnan Joins Tamil Nadu CM Vijay At Independence Day Event In Stunning Saffron Saree; Unknowingly Creates Tri-colour Formation With His Parents | WATCH |

Actress Trisha Krishnan marked Independence Day with a graceful appearance at the flag-hoisting event in Tamil Nadu, where she was seen alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his family. The actress attended the celebration dressed in a striking saffron saree, embracing a traditional Indian look for the national occasion.

A video from the event has been making the rounds on social media, showing Trisha seated in the front row alongside Vijay’s parents. The actress appeared warm and cheerful as she interacted with them and exchanged conversations with other guests at the ceremony. Her candid moments from the event have caught the attention of fans online.

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Interestingly, Trisha’s seating arrangement alongside Vijay’s parents also created an unplanned visual representation of the Indian Tricolour. With Trisha seated on one side in saffron, Vijay’s father dressed in white in the centre and his mother wearing a green saree on the other side, the three colours came together naturally in the frame.

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For the occasion, Trisha opted for a rich saffron saree that instantly stood out while staying rooted in traditional elegance. The saree featured a classic drape with a subtle sheen, giving the look a festive yet sophisticated appeal. She paired it with a matching blouse and kept the overall silhouette graceful and understated.

She completed the look with traditional gold jewellery, including statement earrings and bangles, adding warmth to the saffron palette. Her hair was styled in a neat, sleek manner, while her makeup remained soft and natural, allowing her saree and jewellery to take centre stage.

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The candid frame featuring Trisha and Vijay’s parents quickly became a talking point, not just for her traditional fashion choice but also for the striking tricolour moment created unintentionally.

Trisha-Vijay Rumoured Relationship

While neither Trisha nor Vijay has confirmed that they are in a relationship, there have been strong rumours about it. Also, Trisha's presence at important events with Vijay fuels the rumours. She was also present at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony earlier this year.