PM Modi Highlights 'Dimaagi Naxals' From Red Fort During I-Day Address, Calls For Their Identification & Isolation - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used his Independence Day address from the Red Fort to warn against what he described as a new form of Naxalism, referring to its proponents as "Dimaagi Naxals" or intellectual Naxals.

While claiming that armed Maoist insurgency is nearing its end, PM Modi said individuals who continue to promote what he called a Naxal mindset have remained influential in the country's power structures. He called for such people to be "identified, and isolated" to prevent them from influencing young Indians.

PM Modi says Maoist violence is 'taking its last breath'

Speaking about the government's fight against Left-Wing Extremism, PM Modi said the armed Naxals operating in forested and remote regions had caused violence and disrupted development for decades.

"When we came to power in 2014, we swore to rid the country of Naxals. I am happy Maoist violence is taking its last breath," he said.

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The Prime Minister pointed to areas that were once severely affected by Maoist violence and said development is now reaching these regions. According to him, roads, infrastructure and other development initiatives have expanded into places where such progress had previously appeared difficult because of security concerns.

Over 3,500 security personnel killed

PM Modi also highlighted the human cost of India's fight against Naxalism. He said more than 3,500 security personnel had lost their lives during operations aimed at protecting civilians from Maoist violence.

"Over 3,500 security personnel died protecting people," he said, comparing the scale of these deaths with casualties that can occur during wars.

The Prime Minister said the continued presence of Naxal violence decades after Independence represented a major challenge for the country. He recalled how several parts of India had effectively been held hostage by armed groups using violence and fear.

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Warning against 'dimaagi naxals'

Moving beyond armed insurgency, PM Modi alleged that people with a Naxal ideology had also operated within India's institutional and political structures.

"For years, those with Naxal mentality had their place in the power corridors. They were in government committees as advisors. Maoist thinking impacted policies," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the government's success in tackling armed Maoists does not mean the ideological challenge has disappeared. He alleged that some people continue to look for opportunities to create unrest and influence society through what he described as "Dimaagi Naxal" thinking.

"We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest ... They want to drag the society on the wrong path," he said.

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Call to bring youth into the mainstream

PM Modi stressed that India's youth should remain focused on nation-building and development. He said those promoting violence or unrest must not be allowed to divert young people from the country's development journey.

"These 'dimagi Naxals' have to be identified and isolated, and connect the youth with the mainstream," PM Modi said.

His remarks came as the government highlighted the decline in Left-Wing Extremism and the expansion of development initiatives in former Maoist-affected areas.

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Development reaches former naxal strongholds

The Prime Minister also used his Independence Day address to underline the transformation of remote regions that were once considered difficult to access because of Naxal violence.

He said areas that had remained under the shadow of insurgency are now witnessing greater development, with the "flag of development" flying in places where such progress was previously considered unlikely.

The government has for years combined security operations with infrastructure and welfare measures in Maoist-affected districts. The Centre's broader approach to Left-Wing Extremism has included improving road connectivity, telecommunications, education, healthcare and access to government services in affected regions.

PM Modi's latest comments therefore framed the fight against Naxalism as extending beyond armed insurgency, with a fresh focus on what he called ideological or "Dimaagi Naxal" influence.