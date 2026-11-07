FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'India Beat NZ By 4 Runs In Rain-Hit Thriller To Singapore-Based Man Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Faridabad Shocker: Singapore-Based Man Visiting Family For Diwali Shot Dead By Neighbour Over Parking Dispute; 15 Rounds Fired

A 42-year-old Singapore-based man, Paramjeet Dhankhar, was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour Monu Sharma over a parking dispute in Faridabad's Sector 21C. The accused reportedly fired 15 rounds, hitting him with nine bullets. Police have arrested the main accused. (Read more...)

2. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain Drama Hands Team India Thrilling 4-Run Victory Over New Zealand Via DLS Method; Take Unassailable 2-0 Series Lead

India defeated New Zealand by four runs via the DLS method in the rain-hit second ODI. Gurnoor Brar starred with four wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 134, with Daryl Mitchell scoring 55. India reached 113/7 in 26 overs before rain stopped play, with the visitors four runs ahead of the DLS par score. (Read more...)

3. 'E20 Turned Into 420': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Govt Of Cheating Consumers As Karnataka Tests Find Up To 31.2% Ethanol In Petrol

Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Modi government over E20 petrol after Karnataka tests reportedly found ethanol levels exceeding 20%, reaching 31.2%. Oil companies have disputed the findings, maintaining that their petrol meets prescribed Bureau of Indian Standards specifications. (Read more...)

4. Viral Video: Man Pulls Person Off Railway Tracks Moments Before Train Passes At Vikhroli Station; Netizens Praise Quick Action

A viral video of Mumbai's Vikhroli railway station shows a man pulling another person away from the tracks moments before a train passes. The individual appears to attempt to step onto the tracks again despite being rescued. However, the incident's date, circumstances and official confirmation remain unknown. (Read more...)

5. CJI Surya Kant Urges Financial Aid For Poor Law Students, Says Support During Initial 3-5 Years Is Crucial To Building Legal Careers | Video

CJI Surya Kant has called for financial assistance to underprivileged law students, urging support during their education and initial three to five years of professional struggle to help them establish their careers in the legal profession. (Read more...)

6. Wipro Appoints Former Birlasoft CEO Angan Guha As Americas 2 Head

Wipro has appointed Angan Guha as President and CEO of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective Dec 8. Guha, who previously spent nearly 29 years at Wipro before joining Birlasoft in 2022, will report to Srini Pallia. His priorities include accelerating growth, strengthening client relationships and leveraging artificial intelligence opportunities. (Read more...)

7. 'I Feel Molested': 19-Year-Old 'Gen Z Baba' From Vrindavan Breaks Silence On Social Media Craze; Says 'Comments Crossed All Limits'

Shashwat Acharya, a 19-year-old spiritual speaker from Vrindavan known as 'Gen Z Baba', has criticised inappropriate comments on his social media posts. In a TV interview, he said some remarks made him feel 'molested' and crossed boundaries of decency. (Read more...)

8. 'Release This Right Now': Ramayana Scene From International Cut Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Makers for Cutting It From Indian Version - Watch

A scene from Ramayana's international cut has triggered criticism after viewers discovered it was missing from the Indian release. The sequence shows three wolves pursuing Sai Pallavi's Sita and Ravie Dubey's Lakshman, who prepare to confront them. Social media users questioned producer Namit Malhotra's decision to exclude it, with one viewer praising the scene's visual effects. (Read more...)

9. Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Biographical Film Based On Neem Karoli Baba

The biographical film tells the story of a young boy named Lakshman Das whose life takes a drastic turn when he loses his mother when he is very young and later decides to embark on the spiritual journey in finding Lord Ram, in a belief that he is the ultimate source to meet his deceased mother. The film takes you through his journey of roller coasters and aims to leave an impact on an audience. (Read more...)

10. Surya Roshni Reports ₹77 Crore Net Profit In Q2, Steel Pipes Volume Hits Record High

Surya Roshni reported a 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹77 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, driven by record volumes in its steel pipes division. (Read more...)