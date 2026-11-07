'I Feel Molested': 19-Year-Old 'Gen Z Baba' From Vrindavan Breaks Silence On Social Media Craze; Says 'Comments Crossed All Limits' |

A 19-year-old spiritual speaker from Vrindavan, who has become an unexpected internet sensation and earned the nickname 'Gen Z Baba', has spoken out about inappropriate comments on his social media posts, saying some users crossed personal boundaries and made him feel 'molested'.

Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj, who has been drawing attention online for his youthful appearance, discussed the reactions during an interview with NDTV. While several users have flooded his posts with compliments, some comments, he said, made him uncomfortable.

During the conversation, the anchor pointed out comments describing his appearance, including one referring to his 'lotus eyes'. The anchor then asked whether he understood what women experience when they face similar remarks and teasing in public spaces.

Responding to the question, Acharya said the comments directed at women on the streets were far worse than what he had experienced. “The comments passed on girls walking on the road are not even one per cent of this. If they said just this much and we felt so bad about it, then imagine how bad those girls must feel,” he said, adding that women are subjected to extremely inappropriate remarks.

Comments Gone Beyond Acceptable Limits

When asked about his earlier statement that he felt molested by certain comments, the young spiritual leader said some users had gone beyond acceptable limits. “Yes, there are some comments in which we felt very molested, that this has crossed all limits. The boundaries of decency have been severely overstepped and violated,” he said.

Who Is Shri Shashwat Acharya?

Shri Shashwat Acharya describes himself as a 'Young Bhagwat Katha Vachak' in his Instagram bio. He also identifies himself as the Peethadhishwar of Shridham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan.

He regularly shares updates from religious programmes, spiritual gatherings and discourses on Instagram. His YouTube channel features longer religious talks and courses through which followers can engage with his teachings.

Why Is 'Gen Z Baba' Trending?

Although Acharya has been posting religious content, his recent online popularity has largely been driven by his youthful appearance. Social media users have dubbed him ‘Gen Z Baba’, with his posts attracting a stream of compliments and humorous reactions. Some users have joked about developing a sudden interest in spirituality, while others have made light-hearted remarks about attending religious gatherings.