Vrindavan's 19-Year-Old 'Gen Z Baba' Is Internet's New Crush; Netizens Compare His Looks To Stranger Things' Character Mike - VIDEO |

A spiritual figure from Vrindavan has become an unexpected internet sensation, with social media users dubbing him 'Gen Z Baba'. While religious discourses are usually what draw followers to spiritual leaders, Shri Shashwat Acharya is currently attracting attention for a rather different reason — his appearance.

Known as Shri Swami Shashwatacharya Ji Maharaj, Acharya has been receiving considerable attention online, with several users flooding his social media posts with compliments. His growing popularity has also sparked humorous reactions, with some netizens joking about becoming more religious after coming across his videos.

Who Is Shri Shashwat Acharya?

Shri Shashwat Acharya identifies himself as a 'Young Bhagwat Katha Vachak' in his Instagram bio. He also describes himself as the Peethadhishwar of Shridham Goda Vihar Mandir, located in Vrindavan.

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The spiritual leader regularly shares glimpses of his religious programmes and gatherings on Instagram. His YouTube presence, meanwhile, features longer spiritual discourses and courses, allowing followers to engage with his teachings beyond live events.

Why Is Gen Z Baba Trending On Social Media?

Although Acharya has been sharing religious content online, his recent popularity appears to have been driven largely by his youthful appearance. Social media users have been playfully referring to him as 'Gen Z Baba', turning his posts into a space for amusing conversations and admiration.

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Several users have expressed their appreciation in the comments, with some jokingly announcing that they have discovered a newfound interest in spirituality. Others have added humorous remarks about their sudden willingness to attend religious gatherings.

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Netizens Draw Stranger Things Connection

Adding another pop-culture twist to the online conversation, some social media users have compared Acharya's appearance to Mike Wheeler from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

The comparison has further fuelled the buzz around the Vrindavan-based spiritual leader, with users bringing together references from popular entertainment and religious culture.

While Acharya continues to share spiritual content with his followers, his unexpected internet fame has made him a talking point across social media, earning him the now-popular nickname 'Gen Z Baba'.