Faridabad Shocker: Singapore-Based Man Visiting Family For Diwali Shot Dead By Neighbour Over Parking Dispute; 15 Rounds Fired | X

Faridabad: A 42-year-old man working with a private company in Singapore was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour over a parking dispute in Sector 21C here, police said on Saturday.

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The accused allegedly fired around 15 rounds at Paramjeet Dhankhar with his licensed pistol on Friday night, with nine bullets hitting him. He died on the spot, police said, adding that the main accused has been arrested.

According to police, Dhankhar’s family lives on the first floor of a building in Sector 21C, while the accused, identified as Monu Sharma, lives on the third floor of the same building.

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The two families had a dispute over a dog defecating in the parking lot and the parking of vehicles, police said.

On Friday night, when Dhankhar returned from the gym and asked Sharma to move his car from its designated parking spot, the latter allegedly opened fire at him.

The accused fled with his family after the incident. Police reached the spot after receiving information from Dhankhar’s son, Shaurya, and recovered cartridge cases.

Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had arrived in India on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was also scheduled to attend his nephew’s wedding on November 24.

“Based on the complaint filed by Paramjeet’s son Shaurya, a case has been registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Paramjeet’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and are questioning him,” SHO Surajkund police station Prahlad Singh said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)