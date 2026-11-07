IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain Drama Hands Team India Thrilling 4-Run Victory Over New Zealand Via DLS Method; Take Unassailable 2-0 Series Lead

Rain Drama Hands Team India Thrilling 4-Run Victory Over New Zealand Via DLS Method | BCCI/X

India defeated New Zealand by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-affected second ODI on Saturday, November 7. The visitors secured a dramatic victory after persistent rain forced the match officials to call off play, with India holding a crucial advantage over the DLS par score.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for just 134 runs. Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer for the hosts with 55 runs, while captain Mitchell Santner contributed 31. However, the Indian bowling attack dominated proceedings and prevented New Zealand from posting a competitive total.

Rain Drama Hands Team India Thrilling 4-Run Victory Over New Zealand Via DLS Method

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Gurnoor Brar was the standout performer for India, claiming four wickets in an impressive spell. Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi and Axar Patel also picked up two wickets each as New Zealand's innings came to an end in 41 overs.

Chasing 135, India endured a difficult start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The visitors were reduced to 113/7 after 26 overs when rain interrupted proceedings. However, India were four runs ahead of the DLS par score of 109, putting them in a favourable position.

Despite hopes of a resumption, the weather did not allow further play. The umpires eventually called off the match, confirming India's four-run victory under the DLS method. The win marked a dramatic finish to the second ODI, with Shubman Gill and his teammates emerging victorious after a rain-interrupted contest.

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