Surya Roshni Reports ₹77 Crore Net Profit In Q2, Steel Pipes Volume Hits Record High

Surya Roshni |

Mumbai: Surya Roshni announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 on November 7, 2026, reporting a consolidated revenue of ₹2,448 crore, up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹77 crore compared to ₹74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA for the quarter rose 1 per cent to ₹143 crore, while earnings per share and profit before tax reached ₹103 crore, according to the regulatory filing.

Steel Pipes Growth

Revenue from the steel pipes and strips segment grew 38 per cent to ₹1,941 crore, backed by a record quarterly sales volume of 2.67 lakh tonnes. Managing director Raju Bista said export volumes in the segment rose 64 per cent to 64,408 tonnes, supported by strong demand from the US.

Consumer Durables

The lighting and consumer durables segment posted its highest-ever second-quarter revenue at ₹507 crore, marking a 17 per cent increase. Segment EBITDA stood at ₹40 crore, supported by volume growth across ceiling fans, water heaters, and LED lighting products.

Order Book

The company reported a total order book of approximately ₹1,400 crore across both business segments, providing execution visibility for the second half of the financial year. Chief financial officer Bharat Bhushan Singal stated that the company maintained a zero-debt status with a cash surplus of ₹75 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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