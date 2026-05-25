Surya Roshni Q4 Net Profit Falls 24% Despite Marginal Revenue Growth

Surya Roshni operates in segments - lighting and consumer durable products, steel pipes and strips. |

New Delhi: Steel GI pipes and lighting products maker Surya Roshni on Monday reported 24.43 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.3 crore for March quarter FY26.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 130.09 crore in January-March FY25, according to a regulatory filing from Surya Roshni.

Revenue from operations in the quarter was marginally up at Rs 2,163.25 crore as compared to Rs 2,145.83 crore a year ago.

Revenue from the 'Steel Pipe & Strips' segment was down 1.55 per cent to Rs 1,662.11 crore in January-March FY26 from Rs 1,688.44 crore a year ago.

Revenue from Lighting & Consumer Durables was higher by 9.4 per cent to Rs 501.14 crore. This growth was led by strong momentum across LED bulbs, battens, downlighters, appliances and professional lighting, it said.

Total expenses in the March quarter were up 3.47 per cent at Rs 2,048.12 crore. Total income, which includes other income was at Rs 2,179.13 crore, up 1.12 per cent.

In entire FY26, the net profit was down 17.53 per cent to Rs 285.81 crore. Total revenue was Rs 7,594.39 crore, up 1.72 per cent year-on-year.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Surya Roshni Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 217.40 apiece on BSE, down 11.5 per cent from the previous close.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)