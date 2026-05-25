Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Reports 16% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Loss Widens

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail reported 16 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,990.1 crore. | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,990.1 crore for Q4 FY26, up 16 percent from Rs 1,719.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company posted a net loss of Rs 163.8 crore for the quarter compared with a loss of Rs 23.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income rose to Rs 2,114 crore from Rs 1,815.4 crore a year earlier.

The results were announced after the board approved audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 16 percent from Rs 2,374 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net loss widened from Rs 137.3 crore. Profit before tax loss from continuing operations stood at Rs 194.8 crore against a loss of Rs 140.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 2,288 crore compared with Rs 1,973 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by higher employee benefit expenses, finance costs and other operational expenses.

The company also recognised exceptional expenses of Rs 11.4 crore related to the implementation impact of the new labour code.

What Drove The Numbers?

ABFRL said Pantaloons revenue stood at Rs 1,048.3 crore during the quarter, while the Ethnic and OtheRssegment contributed Rs 950.2 crore. Segment losses continued in both businesses, though revenue improved year-on-year.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 295.3 crore from Rs 282.2 crore a year ago, while finance costs increased to Rs 145.7 crore. Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rs 1.22 each for the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 11 percent to Rs 8,176.9 crore from Rs 7,354.7 crore in FY25. Net loss widened to Rs 829.9 crore compared with Rs 455.8 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s Pantaloons business generated annual revenue of Rs 4,560.5 crore, while the Ethnic and OtheRssegment contributed Rs 3,695 crore. During the year, ABFRL continued restructuring activities, including the demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.