Eveready Industries Reports Strong Q2, H1 FY27 Results; Profit After Tax Jumps 209% For Half Year As Revenue Grows

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Mumbai: Eveready Industries India Ltd on Thursday, 31 October 2026, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a profit after tax of ₹31.9 crore for the quarter.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹428.2 crore, marking a 10.7% increase compared to ₹386.8 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹53.8 crore, up from ₹49.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, with an EBITDA margin of 12.6%.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹836.0 crore, an increase of 9.9% year-on-year. Profit after tax for H1 FY27 surged by 209.0% to ₹68.9 crore.

Operational Highlights

The battery segment grew by 9.1% in value, with Alkaline batteries showing 36.5% value growth and 30.0% volume growth. The company's Jammu alkaline facility commenced commercial production in May 2026.

Product Developments

The flashlights segment grew by 17.3%, driven by a 33.2% increase in rechargeable flashlights. The lighting segment recorded a 10.4% growth, led by a 26.3% rise in Emergency LED bulbs.

New Offerings

Eveready introduced SHOR, a torch with an animal alarm, and Xtra Bright emergency LED bulbs. The company also expanded its home care portfolio with mosquito racquets and a portable, rechargeable anti-mosquito liquid vaporizer.

Management Commentary

Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, said that the eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth reflected business strength. He added that Alkaline batteries, rechargeable products, and portable liquid vaporizers remained important growth drivers.

Bibek Agarwala, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, stated that the company remains focused on profitable growth and disciplined working capital management. He noted that commodity and forex hedging helped manage input costs, and the Jammu facility's ramp-up would improve capacity utilisation and reduce costs.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.