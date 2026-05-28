Doctors At Pune Army Institute Save 9-Month-Old Infant After Removing Hazardous LED Bulb Stuck Inside Lung | X @IaSouthern

In a remarkable medical achievement, specialists at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune successfully saved the life of a 9-month-old infant after removing a hazardous LED bulb lodged deep inside the airway of the child’s left lung through a highly complex bronchoscopic procedure.

According to reports, the infant had accidentally swallowed the tiny LED bulb, causing it to get stuck deep within the lung airway. What made the situation even more dangerous was the presence of corrosive wires attached to the bulb, increasing the risk of severe internal injury, airway blockage, infection and lung damage.

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Doctors at AICTS acted swiftly and performed a delicate bronchoscopic procedure to retrieve the object without the need for major lung surgery. The operation was reportedly carried out with exceptional precision, helping restore the infant’s normal breathing while preventing potentially fatal complications.

Medical experts often warn that accidentally swallowing or inhaling small objects is one of the most common household emergencies among infants and toddlers. Children under the age of three are especially vulnerable as they tend to explore objects by putting them into their mouths. Small items such as coins, batteries, toy parts, beads, pins, magnets and LED bulbs can easily become lodged in the food pipe or airway.

Such incidents can quickly turn life-threatening if not treated in time. When a foreign object gets stuck in the airway or lungs, it can block oxygen supply, cause breathing difficulties, severe coughing, wheezing, infections, or even collapse of the airway. In some cases, delayed treatment may lead to permanent lung damage or require invasive surgeries to remove the object.

Doctors also caution that certain objects are far more dangerous than others. Items containing chemicals, batteries, sharp edges or corrosive materials can burn internal tissues within hours, causing irreversible damage. LED bulbs with exposed wires, like in this case, pose an added threat due to the risk of internal injury and toxic exposure.