Chhatarpur Doctor Removes ₹5 Coin From 3-Year-Old Child's Throat Without Surgery

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old boy was saved by doctor without operating in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The child, Sohan Ahirwar is a resident of Mahobakanth Police Station area in Mahoba. A ₹5 coin was stuck accidently in his throat while playing and left him unable to speak or eat.

The child was in sever pain, and his parents immediately rushed him to the Chhatarpur District Hospital.

Coin Removed Without Surgery

Doctor Manoj Choudhary in the district hospital quickly examined the child and used a specialised technique to remove the coin without any surgical procedure. The process was carried out carefully and efficiently, ensuring the child did not require an operation.

Child now safe and healthy

As soon as the coin was removed, Sohan’s condition returned to normal. Dr kept him in the hospital under observation for a day and discharged him on Thursday morning. The family expressed gratitude to the doctor and said timely treatment saved the child from another huge tragedy.

According to parents, they learnt through media reports that surgeon Dr. Manoj Choudhary at Chhatarpur District Hospital is skilled in removing coins stuck in children’s throat without operation. Trusting this they took the child to the hospital around 11:30 pm.

Approx 500 children treated successfully

Dr Chaudhary has successfully removed coins from the throat more than 500 children so far – free of cost. He sated that such incidents are common among children, but timely medical attention can prevent serious complication. With proper techniques and experience, many such cases can be handled carefully, without surgical procedure.

The incident once again proves that the importance of awareness and immediate treatment avoid serious emergency.