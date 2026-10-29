MSEDCL Becomes India’s First Power Distribution Company To Operationalise 1,000 MWh Battery Storage Projects

MSEDCL’s battery storage network aims to reduce reliance on expensive electricity purchases during evening peak hours | Sourced

Navi Mumbai, October 29, 2026: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has become the first power distribution company in India to operationalise decentralised battery energy storage projects integrated with the electricity distribution network, achieving a storage capacity of 1,000 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The system will help meet peak evening electricity demand by storing surplus solar power generated during the day and supplying it when solar generation stops, reducing dependence on expensive power purchases from the market.

An MSEDCL spokesperson said the initiative would help ensure a reliable electricity supply at economical rates, particularly amid rising demand due to unusually high temperatures in October and deficient rainfall.

Battery Storage Projects Across 50 Locations

The operational battery energy storage systems have a combined capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) and can supply electricity for two hours. The projects are spread across 50 locations in Maharashtra, with each location having a capacity of 10 MW.

The initiative complements the Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2.0, under which around 7,000 MW of decentralised solar power generation capacity has been commissioned to supply electricity to agricultural pumps. Surplus solar power, along with cheaper solar electricity available through the grid, is stored in batteries for use during evening peak hours.

Additional Storage Capacity Planned

MSEDCL has planned battery storage projects with a total capacity of 750 MW, equivalent to 1,500 MWh of storage for two hours. Of this, 1,000 MWh has been commissioned, while the remaining capacity is expected to become operational by the end of December. Another 4,000 MWh of battery storage projects are under development.

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The initiative, implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is expected to provide greater relief during the coming summer, when electricity demand typically rises.

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