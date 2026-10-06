MSEDCL App Now Lets Maharashtra Consumers Report Faulty Transformers Directly, Speeding Up Repairs And Replacement

MSEDCL consumers can now use the mobile app to locate and report faulty transformers directly to field officials | AI Generated Representational Image

Farmers and other electricity consumers across Maharashtra can now report faulty or non-functional transformers directly through the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) mobile app, in a move aimed at speeding up repairs and replacement of transformers.

The new facility allows any person to report a faulty transformer at any location through the app. Consumers can also lodge complaints through the MSEDCL website, customer service centres and the 24-hour call centre.

Geo-Location Mapping Of Transformers

MSEDCL has completed geo-location mapping of around 9.25 lakh distribution transformers (DTCs) across the state. The mapping enables users to identify and report a faulty transformer based on its location, without necessarily having to know its number.

The facility is available in both Marathi and English on the MSEDCL mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The initiative follows observations that delays in reporting failed transformers were affecting the speed at which they could be repaired or replaced. Lokesh Chandra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL, directed the utility to introduce a dedicated facility for citizens to report such transformers.

How To Report A Faulty Transformer

Consumers can use the facility after logging into the app with their consumer number or as a guest. However, the person reporting the fault needs to be near the transformer.

After selecting ‘Report Faulty Transformer’ on the app’s home page, users who are not logged in will have to enter their name and WhatsApp-enabled mobile number. Location permission on the app and the mobile phone’s location service must be switched on.

An OTP will be sent to the registered WhatsApp number for verification. Once verified, the user can photograph the faulty transformer through the app.

The app will then display a map showing the transformer’s location, latitude and longitude, along with its name and DTC number. If more than one transformer is located nearby, the user can select the one that is faulty and submit the report.

Engineer Alert And Repair Process

The information will be immediately sent through a mobile alert to the concerned engineer and field staff, who will inspect the transformer. Minor faults will be repaired promptly, while transformers found to be beyond repair will be replaced.

MSEDCL said the complainant will also receive a WhatsApp notification once the transformer has been repaired or replaced.

Other Complaint Channels

Consumers can also report faulty transformers through the MSEDCL website, local offices and customer facilitation centres. Complaints can be registered through the 24-hour toll-free numbers 18002123435, 18002333435, 1912 and 19120.

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The website also allows consumers to register complaints through the ‘Online Complaint Registration’ facility. In addition, the Urja chatbot available on the MSEDCL website and mobile app can be used to lodge complaints in Marathi and English.

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