Maharashtra Drought Alert: MSEDCL Puts Field Staff On High Alert, Orders Immediate Power Restoration

MSEDCL has directed field engineers and line staff to remain available at their headquarters and prioritise uninterrupted electricity supply amid drought-like conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: With several parts of Maharashtra facing drought-like conditions amid a reported rainfall deficit since June, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has put its technical machinery on high alert and directed engineers, machine operators and line staff not to leave their respective headquarters without prior permission.

MSEDCL Issues Field Staff Directive

MSEDCL director (operations) Dhananjay Aundhekar has issued a circular directing field-level technical staff to remain available at their headquarters to ensure uninterrupted power supply and facilitate implementation of the state government's drought mitigation measures.

The power utility said the rainfall deficit since June has affected large parts of the state, with agricultural crops also bearing the impact. In view of the situation, the state government has announced various measures to deal with the drought conditions.

Senior Officials Review Preparedness

Following directions from MSEDCL chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra, senior executive directors, including Aundhekar, director (commercial) Yogesh Gadkari, director (projects) Sachin Taleware and director (human resources) Rajendra Pawar, have undertaken visits to various circles to review the preparedness of the electricity distribution network.

During these visits, officials reviewed technical works required to ensure uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pump users as well as consumers from other categories. They also inspected power infrastructure and issued directions for remedial measures wherever required.

Staff Told To Remain At Headquarters

Under the latest instructions, engineers, machine operators and line staff at field offices have been directed to remain present at their respective headquarters. The circular makes it clear that no officer or employee can leave the headquarters without prior permission.

MSEDCL has also instructed its field machinery to give priority to maintaining uninterrupted electricity supply to agricultural consumers and other users during the drought period. In case of a power failure, officials have been directed to restore supply immediately either through an alternative arrangement or by carrying out urgent repair work.

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Disciplinary Action For Negligence

The utility has warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against officials or employees found negligent in carrying out these responsibilities.

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