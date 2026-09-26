Kalyan East Power Theft Crackdown: MSEDCL Detects 261 Cases Involving ₹61.94 Lakh Loss, Eight Booked | AI

Kalyan: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has intensified its crackdown on power theft and unauthorised use of electricity in Kalyan East, uncovering 261 cases involving theft of 2.83 lakh units of electricity valued at nearly ₹61.94 lakh.

Special Drive Conducted In Three Areas

The action was carried out as part of a special drive in the Nevli, Khambalpada and Pisavli areas. During inspections, MSEDCL officials detected electricity being illegally used through various means, resulting in substantial losses to the power distribution company.

According to MSEDCL officials, consumers found involved in power theft were given an opportunity to pay the prescribed settlement charges as per the applicable procedure. However, after eight individuals failed to pay the charges within the stipulated period, MSEDCL lodged police complaints against them under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Eight Booked for Power Theft

The eight individuals booked in connection with the cases have been identified as Sameer Jadhav and Kishor Jadhav, residents of Nevali, Vikas Pawar, Poonam Chorge and Nishant Dhanke, residents of Khambalpada village; Bharat Sanap and Ram Dudge, residents of Pisavli village, and Suchitra Surve, a resident of Dhamtan village.

The cases were registered after the accused allegedly failed to comply with the prescribed payment procedure following detection of electricity theft.

MSEDCL has stated that its enforcement drive against electricity theft will continue across Kalyan East. Officials will inspect suspected cases of illegal and unauthorised electricity consumption and initiate action under the provisions of law wherever violations are detected.

The latest drive comes as part of MSEDCL’s efforts to curb power theft, recover losses and ensure that electricity is used only through authorised connections and in accordance with regulations.

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