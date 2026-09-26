Bhiwandi Garbage Bin-Free Drive: BNCMC Permanently Shuts Five Roadside Dumping Points To Keep City Clean |

Bhiwandi: In a major step towards making Bhiwandi ‘garbage bin-free’, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has permanently shut garbage dumping points located along major roads under all five prabhag committees. The initiative launched on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar aims to curb roadside dumping, foul odour and the unsightly accumulation of waste that has been causing inconvenience to residents and pedestrians.

Five Dumping Points Closed In First Phase

The civic administration has undertaken the initiative on an experimental basis by closing one prominent garbage dumping point in each of the five prabhag committees. The move is aimed at preventing the recurring accumulation of waste on roads and beneath flyovers, while encouraging residents and shopkeepers to hand over their waste to garbage collection vehicles.

The decision was taken after the administration took serious note of the difficulties faced by pedestrians and motorists due to waste dumped along roadsides. Commissioner Anmol Sagar directed the Public Health Department to take strict measures to address the problem.

Officials Identify Locations For Drive

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Darade, Health Department officials Faisal Tatli, J.M. Sonawane and Haresh Bhandari finalised the locations for the first phase of the drive.

Accordingly the garbage dumping points near Dakshata Bar in Ward No.3 under Prabhag Committee 1, near Apsara Cinema and Welcome Hotel in Ward No. 21 under Prabhag Committee 2, near the Metro pillar opposite Ratan Cinema in Ward No. 15 under Prabhag Committee 3 near Sunshine Building at Dhamankar Naka in Ward No. 19 under Prabhag Committee 4, and in Kirti Bar Gali in Ward No. 5 under Prabhag Committee 5 have been permanently closed.

Welcome Hotel Flyover Spot Beautified

Particular attention has been given to the dumping spot beneath the flyover near Welcome Hotel on Kalyan Road, where accumulated garbage was completely cleared under the supervision of Prabhag Committee Health Inspector Sunil Pathari and Ward No. 15-in-charge Health Inspector Santosh Patil. The area has subsequently been concreted and beautified to prevent it from turning into a dumping ground again.

To ensure that the site remains clean, sanitation workers have been deployed in three shifts, providing round-the-clock monitoring. The civic administration is also working with local social workers and elected representatives to sensitise shopkeepers and residents about proper waste disposal.

Health Inspector J.M. Sonawane said strict action would be taken against those found dumping waste in public places. Fines ranging from ₹200 to ₹10,000 can be imposed on violators. So far, the civic body has collected ₹45,000 in fines from people found violating the rules during the campaign.

Commissioner Anmol Sagar appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic administration in keeping the city clean and hygienic. He urged citizens to dispose of their household waste only through garbage collection vehicles and refrain from dumping waste at public places.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/