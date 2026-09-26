Kalyan-Dombivli Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Over 12,000 Idols Immersed As KDMC Manages Smooth Anant Chaturdashi Procession |

Kalyan: As Anant Chaturdashi marked the culmination of the Ganesh festival 12,097 idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed across various immersion sites in the Kalyan-Dombivli region amid a deeply devotional and emotional atmosphere. Thousands of devotees bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Bappa, maintaining the city’s longstanding traditions.

Immersion Continues Overnight

The immersion process continued throughout the night and till Saturday morning with the coordinated efforts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials and employees, police personnel, volunteers from social and charitable organisations, volunteers of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan and college students.

Of the total idols immersed, 9,322 were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), while 2,775 were made of Shadu clay. The civic administration had made arrangements at various immersion points to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festivities.

KDMC Deploys Emergency Services

As part of its arrangements for the Ganesh festival and immersion process, the KDMC had deployed medical teams, fire brigade personnel and ambulances. Adequate electricity arrangements were also made at the immersion sites. The civic body had additionally installed dedicated containers for the collection of nirmalya, the floral and other offerings left after worship.

On Anant Chaturdashi alone, approximately 58.76 tonnes of nirmalya was collected from various immersion locations. During the period from Anant Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi, the total quantity of nirmalya collected stood at approximately 203 tonnes.

The collected nirmalya was subsequently sent for processing to the composting facility at Ganesh Mandir in the Dombivli MIDC area and the KDMC’s composting facility.

The arrangements were aimed at ensuring that the immersion process was carried out in an organised manner while facilitating the proper collection and processing of religious waste generated during the festival.

The large-scale participation of devotees, civic officials, police personnel, volunteers and students helped ensure that the immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols was completed smoothly across the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

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