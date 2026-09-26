Maharashtra Declares Drought In 265 Talukas After Severe Dry Spell; Relief Measures Announced For Farmers, Students And Rural Areas | AI

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 of the state’s 365 talukas, nearly 72 per cent of the state, under the Trigger 1 drought protocol. The drought-like conditions are spread across the state, with the highest concentration of affected talukas in Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of the Northern, Western and coastal Konkan Maharashtra.

Declaration Follows CM’s Drought Review

The declaration, issued through a Government Resolution (GR) on Saturday, comes two days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited drought-affected areas.

According to the agriculture commissioner’s assessment cited in the government order dated September 25, the affected talukas have experienced drought-like conditions during the 2026 kharif season, with deficient rainfall identified as a key factor. The assessment found that Trigger-1 (or the First Alert Stage), was applicable in these areas. Under Trigger-1, a continuous dry spell of at least 21 days without significant rainfall during the monsoon is taken into consideration while determining drought conditions.

Dry Conditions Recall 1972 Drought Memories

Maharashtra is grappling with severe dry spells, with many oldtimers drawing comparisons to the 2026 assessments, similar to the historic drought of 1972.

In its GR, the government has announced relief measures like concessions in land revenue and steps relating to crop loans, including restructuring and deferment of recovery of agriculture-related loans and concessions on electricity bills for agricultural pumps.

Crop Loss Compensation Yet To Be Finalised

The order even provided relief beyond the farm sector as well. Students in affected areas are to receive exemption from examination fees. Besides, in rural areas facing pressure on basic resources, the package includes tanker-based drinking water supply as well as arrangements for fodder and foodgrains.

However, the government is yet to finalise the financial relief for farmers who have suffered crop losses. “The assistance will be determined after detailed assessment of the extent of damage is completed,” the GR mentioned.

As per the reports, Yavatmal accounts for the highest number at 16, followed by Jalgaon with 15. Ahillyanagar (formerly known as Ahmednagar), Nanded, Amravati and Nagpur have 14 each, while Buldhana and Chandrapur have 13 and 12 respectively.

Similarly, Solapur and Beed have 11 each, and Nashik and Latur have 10 each and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad) and Parbhani have nine each. Eight talukas each have been identified in Sindhudurg, Pune, Jalna and Dharashiv, with the remaining affected areas spread across Akola, Wardha, Nandurbar, Satara, Kolhapur, Hingoli, Dhule, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Raigad and Gondia.

The state government has asked district administration have been asked to begin assessing crop losses in the affected areas immediately. Officials will conduct field inspections and prepare panchnamas detailing the extent of damage, supported by geo-tagged photographs and other relevant records. The assessments will then be compiled at the district level and submitted to the state government, based on which further relief will be determined.

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