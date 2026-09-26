Mumbai Bird Rescue Case: Court Grants Interim Custody Of 282 Surviving Birds To Raigad Animal Trust After Train Transport Horror | AI

Mumbai: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), 35th Court, CSMT, has granted interim custody of 282 surviving birds to Kalote Animal Trust after a case involving the alleged illegal and cruel transportation of hundreds of birds from Howrah to Mumbai by train.

Birds Found In Overcrowded Cages

The birds, including budgerigars, finches and cockatiels, were found packed into seven cages in the parcel compartment of the Geetanjali Express (12860) when it arrived at CSMT shortly after midnight on September 8. According to PETA India, around 2,100 birds had been transported for more than 32 hours in overcrowded cages with inadequate ventilation and care.

The rescue followed a complaint by PETA India, after which officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted the consignment at CSMT. The birds were initially released to the consignees, who reportedly run a pet shop in Kurla. Following intervention by senior police officials, the CSMT Railway Police registered an FIR and subsequently raided the shop, recovering 337 birds.

337 Birds Recovered From Kurla Shop

Of these, 55 birds died while in hospice care following the long-distance journey. Post-mortem examinations were conducted on the dead birds.

The FIR was registered under Sections 62 and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. PETA India later approached the 35th JMFC Court seeking interim custody of the rescued birds.

Court Rejects Return Plea By Accused

Applying the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, the court rejected applications by the accused seeking return of the birds and granted interim custody of all surviving birds to Kalote Animal Trust, an animal sanctuary in Raigad district.

PETA India is also seeking the recovery of birds that remain unaccounted for and has submitted a representation to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, GRP Mumbai, seeking expedited action.

“Birds are highly intelligent, social animals who belong in the open skies, not confined to cramped cages and transported like cargo,” said Saloni Sakaria, Associate Manager, Cruelty Response, PETA India.

The case has also brought attention to the conditions in which birds are transported for the pet trade, with animal welfare groups highlighting overcrowding, poor ventilation and prolonged confinement as major concerns.

GRAPHIC | HOW THE CASE UNFOLDED

HOWRAH → MUMBAI

Geetanjali Express | 32+ hour journey

-2,100 birds found in 7 cages

337 birds seized from Kurla pet shop

55 birds died in hospice care

282 surviving birds given interim custody to Kalote Animal Trust, Raigad

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