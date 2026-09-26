‘Saw The Extent Of The Crisis After Meeting Farmers’: Shinde As Maharashtra Declares 265 Talukas Drought-Hit, Announces Relief Measures | VIDEO

‘When We Met Farmers, We Saw The Extent Of The Crisis’: Shinde As Maharashtra Declares 265 Talukas Drought-Hit, Announces Relief Measures | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government's decision to declare 265 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas drought-affected was taken after leaders visited affected areas, interacted with farmers and assessed the severity of the crisis in drought-hit zones.

According to reports, earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government had issued a Government Resolution (GR) declaring drought conditions in 265 talukas, covering around 74 per cent of the state's talukas, following deficient rainfall and prolonged dry spells in the last few months.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said the decision was taken after consultations with farmers and discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Our government fulfils the commitments it makes. Whatever we say, we deliver, and we have delivered what we promised. When we met the farmers and visited their fields, we saw the extent of the crisis,” Shinde said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Our government fulfils the commitments it makes. Whatever we say, we deliver, and we have delivered what we promised. When we met the farmers and visited their fields, we saw the extent of the crisis. The farmers had… pic.twitter.com/1aXdcoSkUi — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026

“The farmers had demanded that a drought be declared, and considering the severity of the situation, we have taken this decision today,” he added.

12-point relief package for drought-hit areas

Shinde said people in the affected areas would receive relief under a 12-point measures announced by the state government.

The measures include suspension of loan recovery, restructuring of loans, concessions in school fees, drinking water arrangements, fodder arrangements, and various other concessions for agriculture.

265 of 358 talukas declared drought-affected

The government's decision came amid severe rainfall deficiency across large parts of Maharashtra. According to state government rainfall data, Maharashtra received 755.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 18 against the normal 932.3 mm, resulting into an overall deficit of 18.8 per cent.

The reports further indicate that several drought-affected areas have reported crop damage along with growing concerns over drinking water and fodder availability.

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