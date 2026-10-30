Delhivery Reports ₹3,066 Crore Q2FY27 Revenue, EBITDA Triples To ₹205 Crore; PAT At ₹41 Crore

Delhivery | IANS

Mumbai: Delhivery Limited on October 30, 2026, announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a substantial increase in its key financial metrics.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from services for Q2FY27 stood at ₹3,066 crore, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹205 crore, reflecting a 6.7% margin and a threefold increase year-on-year.

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Profit and Cash Balance

Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹41 crore, representing a 1.3% margin. Delhivery maintained a strong balance sheet with a cash balance of ₹4,676 crore as of the end of Q2FY27.

Operational Highlights

Express parcel volumes reached 325 million shipments in Q2FY27, growing 32% year-on-year, with corresponding revenue growth of 22% year-on-year. Part Truck Load (PTL) recorded 545K metric tonnes for the quarter, an increase of 14% year-on-year, with revenue growth of 23% year-on-year.

Technology Investments

Delhivery stated it continues to invest in technology capabilities to improve demand shaping and enhance infrastructure productivity. Early investments in artificial intelligence have shown results in improved sales productivity, customer onboarding, claims resolution, and fraud detection.

Robotics and Automation

The company's in-house automation lab, Delhivery Robotics, has commenced production of customised autonomous vehicles for in-facility movement operations. Delhivery has also begun testing robotics systems in partnership with global leaders in physical AI.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.