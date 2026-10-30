 Seshaasai Technologies Reports Strong Q2FY27 Results, Consolidated Revenue Grows To ₹405.31 Crore; H1 PAT Surges 37.5%
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HomeBusinessSeshaasai Technologies Reports Strong Q2FY27 Results, Consolidated Revenue Grows To ₹405.31 Crore; H1 PAT Surges 37.5%

Seshaasai Technologies Reports Strong Q2FY27 Results, Consolidated Revenue Grows To ₹405.31 Crore; H1 PAT Surges 37.5%

Seshaasai Technologies announced its Q2FY27 consolidated financial results, with revenue rising 15% to ₹405.31 crore and PAT increasing 21% to ₹69.73 crore. H1 FY27 PAT grew 37.5%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Seshaasai Technologies Reports Strong Q2FY27 Results, Consolidated Revenue Grows To ₹405.31 Crore; H1 PAT Surges 37.5%
Seshaasai Technologies |

Mumbai: Seshaasai Technologies Limited announced on Thursday that its consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) increased by 15.0% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹405.31 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter grew by 21.0% YoY to ₹69.73 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations also rose by 7.7% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹106.56 crore, a 12.0% YoY increase, with an EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

EBITDA margin improved by 121 basis points QoQ, driven by a better product mix, material-cost absorption and operating leverage. The PAT margin for the quarter was 17.2%.

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Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, Seshaasai Technologies reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹781.78 crore, a 17.9% YoY growth. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹200.97 crore, up 19.0% YoY, with a margin of 25.7%.

PAT for the half-year stood at ₹130.07 crore, marking a 37.5% YoY increase, with a PAT margin of 16.6%. Cash flow from operations for H1 FY27 was ₹97.10 crore, while capital expenditure reached ₹149.71 crore.

Business Segments and Outlook

Payment Solutions contributed 54% to the quarterly revenues, Communication & Fulfilment Solutions accounted for 32%, and IoT Solutions contributed 14%. Top 10 customers generated 57.0% of the total revenues.

Pragnyat Lalwani, Managing Director, said revenue growth was broad-based, led by Payment Solutions, which benefited from higher volumes of payment cards, metal cards growth, mass-transit programmes, and payment card exports. Pavan Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, noted that lower finance costs following debt repayment supported profitability.

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Financial Position

As of 30 September 2026, cash and liquid investments were ₹314.40 crore. Borrowings stood at ₹87.50 crore, resulting in net cash of ₹226.91 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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