Seshaasai Technologies Reports Strong Q2FY27 Results, Consolidated Revenue Grows To ₹405.31 Crore; H1 PAT Surges 37.5%

Seshaasai Technologies |

Mumbai: Seshaasai Technologies Limited announced on Thursday that its consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) increased by 15.0% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹405.31 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter grew by 21.0% YoY to ₹69.73 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations also rose by 7.7% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹106.56 crore, a 12.0% YoY increase, with an EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

EBITDA margin improved by 121 basis points QoQ, driven by a better product mix, material-cost absorption and operating leverage. The PAT margin for the quarter was 17.2%.

Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, Seshaasai Technologies reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹781.78 crore, a 17.9% YoY growth. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹200.97 crore, up 19.0% YoY, with a margin of 25.7%.

PAT for the half-year stood at ₹130.07 crore, marking a 37.5% YoY increase, with a PAT margin of 16.6%. Cash flow from operations for H1 FY27 was ₹97.10 crore, while capital expenditure reached ₹149.71 crore.

Business Segments and Outlook

Payment Solutions contributed 54% to the quarterly revenues, Communication & Fulfilment Solutions accounted for 32%, and IoT Solutions contributed 14%. Top 10 customers generated 57.0% of the total revenues.

Pragnyat Lalwani, Managing Director, said revenue growth was broad-based, led by Payment Solutions, which benefited from higher volumes of payment cards, metal cards growth, mass-transit programmes, and payment card exports. Pavan Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, noted that lower finance costs following debt repayment supported profitability.

Financial Position

As of 30 September 2026, cash and liquid investments were ₹314.40 crore. Borrowings stood at ₹87.50 crore, resulting in net cash of ₹226.91 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.