Seshaasai Technologies Reports 9.6% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 30% In Q4

Seshaasai Technologies’ Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 9.6 percent YoY to Rupees 404.2 crore, while PAT grew 30 percent to Rupees 81.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Seshaasai Technologies Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 404.2 crore for Q4 FY26, up 9.6 percent from Rupees 368.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 30 percent year-on-year to Rupees 81.8 crore from Rupees 63.0 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 8.1 percent from Rupees 373.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT grew 28 percent from Rupees 64.1 crore. The company said the quarter saw momentum across its focused verticals.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees 410.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 378.8 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 372.1 crore in Q4 FY25, as per the consolidated financial statement. EBITDA stood at Rupees 124.5 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 30.8 percent. The company said EBITDA growth was supported by operating leverage, improved business mix, better cost absorption, and procurement efficiencies. The Q4 PAT margin stood at 20.2 percent, as stated in the release.

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What Drove The Numbers

Seshaasai said its focused business verticals supported quarterly performance. Payment Solutions contributed about 48 percent of revenue, Communication and Fulfilment Solutions contributed 40 percent, and IoT Solutions contributed about 12 percent. The top 10 customers contributed 62.8 percent of revenue.

The company operates in secure payment solutions, omnichannel communication, and fulfilment services, with a focus on the BFSI sector. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 were Rupees 5.06 each.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,441.1 crore, down 1.5 percent from Rupees 1,463.2 crore in FY25. The company said the decline was mainly due to a softer demand environment during parts of the year, especially in payment card issuance and renewals. FY26 PAT rose 8.0 percent to Rupees 240.0 crore from Rupees 222.3 crore. EBITDA stood at Rupees 394.1 crore, with a margin of 27.4 percent. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 2.50 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.