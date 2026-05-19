Digitide Solutions Achieves Record ₹800 Crore Q4 Revenue Amid Strong AI-First Client Acquisition

Digitide Solutions posted strong operational momentum during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, securing its fifth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. |

Mumbai: Digitide Solutions Limited announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, delivering an all-time high quarterly revenue of Rupees 800 crores. The company's full-year revenue scaled to Rupees 3,080 crores, marking a stable 7.1 percent year-on-year growth. Backed by significant expansions in high-margin Tech & Digital business streams and robust contract bookings, Digitide optimized its net cash positions to Rupees 182 crores.

Robust Financial Performance and Revenue Trajectory

Digitide Solutions Limited posted strong operational momentum during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, securing its fifth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. The consolidated revenue for Q4 FY26 climbed to a record-breaking Rupees 800 crores, registering a 2.5 percent progression over the preceding quarter and a 9.2 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Over the full year, the company accumulated a total revenue of Rupees 3,080 crores, moving forward by 7.1 percent from the Rupees 2,875 crores recorded in FY25.

Operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the final quarter came in at Rupees 88 crores, matching the previous quarter's EBITDA and increasing 6.9 percent year-on-year. The company maintained a steady quarterly EBITDA margin of 11.0 percent. This operational performance was sustained despite fully absorbing a regulatory expense of approximately Rupees 4 crores induced by changes under the new wage code.

For the full year, consolidated EBITDA reached Rupees 343 crores, yielding an overall annual EBITDA margin of 11.1 percent. Net profitability figures reflected exceptional item adjustments, concluding with an annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rupees 6 crores. Meanwhile, adjusted PAT—which filters out non-recurring transitional overheads—reached Rupees 11 crores for the quarter and Rupees 70 crores for the complete financial year.

Operational Drivers and Corporate Liquidity

The primary catalyst behind Digitide’s structural topline transformation was the acceleration of its high-margin Tech & Digital (T&D) division. The T&D segment surged by 27.2 percent year-on-year to generate Rupees 249 crores in Q4 FY26, expanding its footprint to occupy 31.1 percent of the company's overall operational business mix. Geographically, international business operations expanded 16.4 percent year-on-year to finish at Rupees 304 crores, successfully scaling up to represent 38.1 percent of total consolidated revenue streams.

The company also displayed stellar booking momentum, securing Rupees620 crores in Total Contract Value (TCV) bookings and adding 29 new corporate logos during the final quarter alone. This strong commercial pipeline directly enhanced cash generation capabilities.

The firm delivered an operating cash flow of Rupees 145 crores for the quarter, converting a remarkable 165 percent of its quarterly EBITDA. Working capital parameters were sharply streamlined, bringing the Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) down to 75 days. Consequently, Digitide's cash reserves rose 46 percent sequentially to reach a total net cash position of Rupees 182 crores.

Disclaimer: This article has been compiled solely based on the official press release and audited financial numbers published by Digitide Solutions Limited on May 18, 2026. No secondary market data or alternative external projections have been consulted.