Indraprastha Gas Limited Reports 6% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 21%

Indraprastha Gas Limited reported 5.7 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 4,584.5 crore/Representative image |

Mumbai: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 4,584.5 crore for Q4 FY26, up 5.7 percent from Rs 4,337.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, profit after tax declined 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 277.1 crore from Rs 349.2 crore. Profit before tax also fell 17 percent to Rs 384.9 crore during the quarter. The company’s audited results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 were approved by the board on May 18.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 2.1 percent from Rs 4,488.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit, however, dropped 23 percent from Rs 358.6 crore in the previous quarter, while profit before tax declined 18 percent from Rs 469.5 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 4,300.8 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 4,149.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 3,965.7 crore a year earlier. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 60.4 crore from Rs 51 crore last year, while finance costs increased to Rs 7.4 crore from Rs 2.6 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

IGL said trade margins were paid at revised rates following renewal of contracts with oil marketing companies effective December 2021. The company also recognised financial implications of Rs 28.96 crore related to implementation of new labour codes during FY26 based on actuarial valuation.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 1.98 compared with Rs 2.49 in Q4 FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

Full-Year Performance

For the full FY26 period, revenue from operations increased 8.5 percent to Rs 17,845.7 crore from Rs 16,451.3 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 7.1 percent to Rs 1,364.1 crore from Rs 1,467.6 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax fell to Rs 1,805.6 crore from Rs 1,936.9 crore. Total expenses for the year rose to Rs 16,524.1 crore from Rs 14,971.1 crore, mainly due to higher natural gas purchase costs and operating expenses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.