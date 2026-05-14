India Glycols Q4 Profit Rises 36% To ₹86.9 Crore, FY26 Earnings Climb On Strong Operational Performance

Mumbai: India Glycols Limited reported a 35.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹86.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by improved profitability across its business segments and contribution from its joint venture. Revenue from operations rose 7.8% to ₹2,360 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹2,188.7 crore a year earlier, although it moderated sequentially from ₹2,551.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly earnings trajectory reflected steady operational improvement despite softer quarter-on-quarter revenue.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹2,360.6 crore compared with ₹2,190.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax increased to ₹112.5 crore from ₹81.8 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹90.6 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA rose to ₹167.1 crore against ₹147.5 crore a year ago, though it eased from ₹176.2 crore sequentially. Total expenses during the quarter were ₹2,261.2 crore compared with ₹2,119.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s bio-fuel segment continued to show strong momentum, with segment profit rising to ₹30.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹15.9 crore a year earlier. Potable spirits remained the largest contributor to revenue at ₹1,690.1 crore during the quarter, while bio-based speciality chemicals contributed ₹301.2 crore. Share of profit from the joint venture stood at ₹13 crore for the quarter against ₹11.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.7% to ₹9,826.6 crore from ₹9,039 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 26.8% to ₹292.8 crore compared with ₹230.9 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax climbed to ₹377.2 crore from ₹292.3 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at ₹45.95 against ₹37.29 in FY25.

India Glycols also reported a one-time exceptional employee benefit expense of ₹0.83 crore linked to implementation of the new labour codes notified by the Government of India. During the quarter, the board approved an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited company filings and is not investment advice.