P N Gadgil Jewellers Q4 Profit Rises 39% To ₹86.9 Crore As Revenue Jumps 124%

Mumbai: P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited reported a 39.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹86.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by robust revenue growth and strong jewellery demand. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹3,530.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹1,574.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, however, profit declined from ₹166.3 crore in Q3 FY26 amid higher operating expenses and lower pre-tax earnings.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹3,561.9 crore against ₹1,589.1 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses surged to ₹3,443.3 crore from ₹1,504.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax rose to ₹118.6 crore compared with ₹85 crore a year earlier but fell sharply from ₹223.1 crore in the December quarter. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹6.41 versus ₹4.60 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the jewellery retailer posted standalone revenue from operations of ₹10,640.7 crore, up 39.4% from ₹7,630.5 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 86.6% to ₹401 crore compared with ₹214.9 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at ₹542.7 crore against ₹289.5 crore in FY25.

The company incurred an exceptional expense of ₹3.39 crore during the year following implementation of the new Labour Codes notified by the Government of India. The amount relates to a one-time increase in employee benefit provisions and has been recognised in the current reporting period.

P N Gadgil Jewellers said it fully utilised the ₹850 crore raised through its initial public offering towards new store expansion, repayment of borrowings, general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses. The company had listed its shares on the stock exchanges in September 2024.

The company’s inventory rose significantly to ₹3,612.4 crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹1,995.6 crore a year earlier, reflecting expansion in business scale and store network growth. Total equity increased to ₹1,971.7 crore from ₹1,568.6 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited company filings and is not investment advice.