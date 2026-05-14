United Spirits Q4 Profit Rises 28% To ₹539 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹27,800 Crore

United Spirits reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 539 crore. |

Mumbai: United Spirits Ltd reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 539 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 421 crore in the year-ago period, aided by resilient beverage alcohol demand and improved operating performance.

Revenue from operations rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 6,855 crore during the quarter against Rs 6,549 crore a year earlier, although it moderated sequentially from Rs 7,939 crore in Q3 FY26. Full-year FY26 consolidated revenue stood at Rs 27,816 crore compared with Rs 26,780 crore in FY25, reflecting steady premiumisation-led growth.

The liquor major posted profit before tax of Rs 550 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 590 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 7,424 crore from Rs 6,131 crore a year ago, largely due to higher excise duty, advertisement spends and input costs.

Excise duty for the quarter stood at Rs 4,248 crore, while advertisement and sales promotion expenses rose sharply to Rs 522 crore compared with Rs 313 crore in Q4 FY25. Beverage alcohol segment EBITDA increased to Rs 593 crore from Rs 505 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, revenue and profit moderated due to softer quarter-on-quarter sales and higher promotional spends. However, earnings per share improved to Rs 8 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 6.45 in the year-ago period.

Exceptional loss items during FY26 amounted to Rs 91 crore and included supply restructuring costs, impairment charges on plant and machinery, voluntary separation scheme expenses and impact arising from implementation of new labour codes.

For FY26, consolidated net profit rose 16.2 per cent to Rs 1,838 crore from Rs 1,582 crore in FY25, while profit before tax increased to Rs 2,219 crore from Rs 1,950 crore.

The company also approved a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

During the year, United Spirits announced the proposed sale of Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd for Rs 16,663 crore, subject to regulatory approvals. The company also acquired a majority stake in Nao Spirits & Beverages Pvt Ltd as part of its premium portfolio expansion strategy.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.