Supreme Industries Profit Surges 48% To ₹433.6 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹3,528 Crore

Supreme Industries reported a 47.5 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rupees 433.6 crore, with revenue increasing 16.5 percent to Rupees 3,527.7 crore. |

Mumbai: The Supreme Industries Ltd reported a 47.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 433.6 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by strong revenue growth and improved operating leverage. Total income increased to Rupees 3,536.2 crore during the quarter. Compared to Rupees 153.4 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 293.9 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s performance reflects a sharp sequential rebound and sustained demand momentum.

Strong Quarterly Performance

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rupees 3,527.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 2,686.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 3,027.1 crore a year ago. Net profit climbed to Rupees 433.6 crore, significantly higher than Rupees 153.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 553.0 crore, supported by robust segment performance, particularly in plastics piping and packaging products.

Sequential Growth Accelerates

On a sequential basis, revenue increased by Rupees 840.8 crore (Rs 3,527.7 crore – Rupees 2,686.9 crore), reflecting over 31 percent growth. Expenses rose by Rupees 540.8 crore to Rupees 3,034.9 crore, but at a slower pace than income, resulting in margin expansion. The sharp increase in profit indicates improved operating efficiency and higher contribution from core segments.

Key Operational Drivers

Segment data shows plastics piping products contributed the largest share of revenue at Rupees 2,558.3 crore, followed by packaging products at Rupees 456.9 crore. The share of profit from associates rose to Rupees 51.7 crore in Q4 FY26, further supporting earnings. Finance costs remained relatively low at Rupees 9.0 crore, aiding profitability.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 11,217.7 crore compared with Rupees 10,446.3 crore in FY25, while net profit came in at Rupees 954.0 crore versus Rupees 960.9 crore last year. Despite a marginal YoY decline in annual profit, the strong Q4 performance indicates improved momentum heading into the next financial year.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.