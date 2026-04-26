Dhule: ₹40,000 Cr Investment To Turn Region Into Industrial Hub, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Dhule: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Dhule and Nandurbar districts are set to become major industrial hubs in the coming years, backed by investments of around ₹40,000 crore in the last one and a half years. He also assured that an industrial estate will be developed in Shirpur through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Late Tapanbhai Patel Memorial Hospital in Shirpur. He also launched and performed bhoomi pujan for several education and industrial projects at the R.C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, run by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM).

Fadnavis said development today depends not only on basic needs but also on education, healthcare and employment. He praised Shirpur for focusing on these three areas and said it can serve as a model for the state. He added that industries today depend on skilled manpower, and institutions in Shirpur are helping build strong human resources.

He also announced plans to set up an IT Park in Shirpur and said an anchor investor will be identified for the project. He highlighted the success of local textile industries and the ‘Shirpur Pattern’ of water conservation, which has helped turn a drought-prone area into a water-sufficient region.

The Chief Minister said that since Dhule was included in the ‘Aspirational Districts’ list 18 months ago, it has attracted major investments. Projects worth ₹1,600 crore in chemical and food processing sectors have already been finalised and will soon become operational units. He also mentioned the upcoming 250 MW solar project at Dondaicha as a key step in green energy.

He said the region’s growth is supported by improved highways, irrigation systems, the Mumbai-Delhi Industrial Corridor and the Indore-Manmad railway line. He also announced that government schemes available for revenue land will soon be extended to forest land, which will benefit tribal communities.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated several projects, including an AI-based ‘E-Suvidha’ portal, colleges at Taradi, an English medium school at Nimzhari, a medical college building at Kharde, and memorials and temples in the region. He also performed bhoomi pujan for a motor driving school at Dahivad.

Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan Rawal said Shirpur has seen major progress in education, irrigation and industry. He called the AI-based administrative system and new medical college a matter of pride. He also requested additional support for projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor in the Nardana-Shirpur belt, airport development, a freight hub and pending irrigation works.

Textiles Minister Sanjay Savkare said the new hospital will benefit people from Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and nearby areas of Madhya Pradesh. He added that Shirpur has become a strong centre for quality education, reducing the need for students to move to bigger cities.

MLA Kashiram Vechan Patel said the newly built 1,200-bed hospital will provide affordable healthcare to people across Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Khandwa. He added that the region is progressing in agriculture, infrastructure, environment, education and employment.

The Chief Minister assured full support for the overall development of Shirpur and nearby areas, saying the government will continue to push projects that bring growth and opportunities to the region.