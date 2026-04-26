Nashik: Major Breakthrough In TCS Case As SIT Unlocks Accused Danish’s Phone, Probe Intensifies | File Photo

Nashik: The police have achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation into the high-profile case involving allegations of religious harassment and attempted religious conversion at the TCS company in Nashik. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has finally breached the 'digital wall', a security barrier that the suspect in this case, Danish Ejaz Shaikh (32), had erected on his mobile phone to obstruct the investigation. With the assistance of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the 'Face ID' lock on Danish's mobile has been successfully unlocked; consequently, there is now a strong possibility that the unseen faces behind this conspiracy will be exposed.



The investigation revealed that the suspect, Danish, is highly techno-savvy. He had secured every file, chat, and application on his mobile phone with individual passwords, and had further protected the entire device using an advanced 'Face ID' recognition system. As a result, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) located in Panchavati faced technical difficulties during data analysis, which had caused the pace of the investigation to slow down.

Action Taken with Court Permission

Since obtaining the data contained within the mobile phone was deemed essential for the investigation, the Head of the SIT Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke had sought special permission from the court. Acting in accordance with the court's order, Danish was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory situated on Dindori Road on Friday evening (April 24). There, following the completion of necessary legal formalities, the mobile phone was successfully unlocked using the suspect's actual facial features. An in-depth analysis of the WhatsApp chats, emails, photographs, and voice recordings stored on the device has now commenced.

To date, a total of nine cases have been registered at the Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp police stations against Tausif Attar, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Danish, and others. The suspect, Nida Khan, remains at large; however, the modus operandi (method of operation) of them is now set to be exposed through this digital evidence. These pieces of evidence will prove crucial in substantiating the allegations of hurting religious sentiments, issuing death threats, and sexual harassment.