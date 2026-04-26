Nashik: Cook Exposes Ashok Kharat’s Dark Deeds; CCTV Footage From Farmhouse Surfaces | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: The case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused of sexually exploiting women, holding benami properties, and cheating devotees of crores, is likely to deepen further. After revelations by his office boy, a cook working at his farmhouse has now exposed more of Kharat’s alleged illegal activities.



Shockingly, it has come to light that a Chartered Accountant had been closely monitoring Kharat’s movements through this cook.



According to available information, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has obtained suspicious CCTV footage from Kharat’s farmhouse in Mirgaon. The video reportedly shows Kharat in objectionable situations with women, strengthening the sexual exploitation charges against him. It is also reported that the Chartered Accountant had placed the cook at the farmhouse specifically to keep a close watch on Kharat’s activities, leading to the exposure of his actions. More shocking evidence is likely to emerge from these suspicious videos.



Meanwhile, Ashok Kharat is currently in police custody, and the SIT is conducting a thorough investigation. However, he is allegedly not cooperating and is claiming that he “does not remember anything.” Sources say that after initially evading questions, Kharat is now pretending memory loss to hinder the investigation.