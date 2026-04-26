Nashik: Niphad-Based Fake Godman Accused Of Ruining Family; Belapur Man Alleges Wife Misled With ‘Possession’ Claims | Representational Image

Nashik: A resident of Belapur (District Ahilyanagar) has filed a complaint with Niphad police, alleging that a self-styled godman named Maheshgiri from Niphad taluka destroyed his family life by falsely claiming that his wife was possessed and under the influence of black magic.



According to the complainant, his wife had been suffering from a mental health condition, and despite seeking treatment at multiple places, there was no improvement. On the advice of acquaintances, he approached the godman, who claimed to have divine powers and assured him that he could cure her.



The godman allegedly told him that his wife was under the effect of black magic and needed to stay at his ashram for a few days. He also insisted on keeping their 15-year-old daughter at the ashram along with her mother.



Last year, when the complainant went to bring his wife and daughter back, a dispute broke out between him and the godman. The accused allegedly threatened him, saying he possessed supernatural powers and could harm him if he did not leave. When the complainant attempted to take his daughter with him, the godman objected. To avoid further conflict, he left his daughter at the ashram.



The complainant further alleged that when he approached the police station earlier to file a complaint, his complaint was not registered.



He has now accused the godman of exploiting his wife’s vulnerability and misleading the family with fear of supernatural forces, ultimately ruining his household. He has demanded strict action against the accused and justice for his family.