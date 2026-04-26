TCS Nashik Controversy: Pune-Based Union Claims Evidence Submitted Months Before Case Surfaced | File Photo

Pune: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment of female employees and attempts at forced religious conversion at its Nashik centre. Police have arrested some company officials in connection with the case, bringing the issue into sharp public focus.

The controversy has deepened after an IT employees’ union claimed that a detailed complaint about alleged malpractices at TCS was submitted to Labour Minister Akash Phundkar nearly six months ago. The union said the complaint included evidence, but no action was taken at the time.

According to the union, the lack of timely intervention allowed the situation to escalate. The matter came to light only in March, when allegations related to the Nashik centre surfaced publicly.

Over the past year, TCS has also faced complaints related to employee layoffs. Workers alleged that they were forced to resign and subjected to unfair treatment. There were also reports claiming that some female employees on maternity leave were abruptly terminated.

These issues were raised before the Maharashtra Labour Department, where hearings were conducted. The matter was also brought up in the Legislative Assembly through calling attention motions, highlighting concerns over labour practices within the company.

SIT Was Demanded Last Year…

In September last year, the Forum for IT Employees met Labour Minister Akash Phundkar and presented their concerns. The union said it shared employee grievances and submitted evidence of alleged irregularities. It also demanded the formation of a special investigation team to probe the matter.

However, the union alleges that no concrete steps were taken by the Labour Department in the months that followed. It believes that early action could have either prevented the alleged incidents or exposed them sooner.

In a statement, the Forum for IT Employees said the government must take the issue seriously and ensure the safety of women employees at TCS. It also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into all allegations.