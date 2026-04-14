Tata Consultancy Services Nashik Row: Here’s Everything We Know As Of Now | Representative Image

Pune: The controversy at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has intensified, with multiple allegations of sexual harassment, coercion and forced religious practices now under investigation by police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the company’s internal panel.

The case involves complaints from several women employees, with allegations spanning from 2021 to 2026. Nashik Police have registered nine FIRs so far and arrested seven employees, including members of the HR department. One accused remains absconding.

According to investigators and witness statements, women employees allegedly faced repeated sexual and mental harassment. Some complainants have also alleged pressure to follow certain religious practices, while others claimed attempts were made to influence or coerce religious conversion.

In one case, a woman alleged that a physical relationship was established under the false promise of marriage. Another complainant reported inappropriate physical contact and derogatory remarks about her personal life.

A witness has further claimed that some accused employees encouraged colleagues to form relationships with Hindu women and persuade them to convert, adding a sensitive dimension to the case.

Undercover Personnel Worked Inside Office…

Police said the matter first came to light after a complaint in February 2026, which led to a covert inquiry. As part of the probe, undercover personnel reportedly worked inside the office for weeks, helping gather initial evidence.

Investigators are now examining digital records, including emails and chats, as part of the probe. Officials have indicated that complaints may have been ignored earlier, raising serious concerns about internal redressal systems.

HR Dept Under Scrutiny…

The role of the HR department is under scrutiny, with allegations that some officials failed to act on complaints and, in some cases, allegedly discouraged or threatened complainants.

Responding to the allegations, TCS said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards workplace harassment and confirmed that all accused employees have been suspended. The company has launched an internal inquiry led by senior leadership.

Chandrasekaran Responds…

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran termed the allegations “deeply disturbing” and assured full cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The case has also drawn political attention, with the Maharashtra government stating that it is closely monitoring developments. Protests have been reported outside the TCS facility, and the issue has sparked a wider debate on workplace safety and accountability in corporate India.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests or action may follow based on evidence.