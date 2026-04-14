Tata Consultancy Services Nashik Row: Witness Alleges ‘Conversion Push’ Angle In Harassment Case

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Pune: Fresh allegations have surfaced in the ongoing sexual harassment and forced religious conversion case at the Nashik facility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a witness claiming that some accused employees encouraged colleagues to form relationships with Hindu women and persuade them to convert.

Police said they are currently investigating nine complaints linked to the case. So far, seven staff members, including six men and one woman, have been arrested, while another woman employee remains absconding.

A contractual worker at the facility alleged that certain accused employees frequently made statements urging others to pursue Hindu women romantically and influence them to change their religion.

He also claimed that religious discussions were common and that some individuals received financial support. According to the witness, such activities had allegedly been taking place since 2021, with involvement from some members of the human resources department.

Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe complaints filed by eight women employees. The complainants have accused their seniors of prolonged mental and sexual harassment and alleged that their complaints were ignored by HR officials. The incidents are reported to have taken place between February 2022 and March 2026.

Police said one of the accused allegedly maintained a physical relationship with a woman employee on the pretext of marriage. In another case, an employee was allegedly subjected to inappropriate physical contact and derogatory remarks about her personal and married life.

No Action Despite Complaints…

Investigators stated that despite repeated verbal complaints, senior officials failed to take action and instead indirectly supported the accused by ignoring the matter. Objectionable comments about a complainant’s appearance were also allegedly made.

The case further includes allegations that a male employee was forced to perform religious practices against his will and was mocked over his beliefs.

Complainants also alleged that when they approached a female HR manager, they were threatened with termination instead of being supported.

Those arrested and now suspended include Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR manager Nida Khan.

TCS Retierates Zero-Tolerance Police

Meanwhile, the family of one of the accused has denied the charges, claiming he has been falsely implicated.

Responding to the controversy, TCS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards workplace harassment and said it is fully cooperating with the investigation. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran termed the allegations “deeply disturbing” and said a detailed internal inquiry is underway under senior supervision.

The company said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, while police continue their probe.