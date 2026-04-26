Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Darshan Scam Mastermind Vasant Murtadak Arrested, Sent To Police Custody Till April 28 | Sourced

Nashik: In a major breakthrough, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Vasant alias Narayan Kacharu Murtadak (26), the alleged mastermind behind the ‘VIP Darshan’ scam at Trimbakeshwar temple. He was produced before a district court on Friday and remanded to police custody till April 28.

Police said the arrest has helped them uncover key details about how the racket operated and how widely it had spread. Investigators believe Murtadak was not just an agent but the main person running the entire operation.

According to the probe, Murtadak and his seven associates contacted devotees from across the country. They promised a quick ‘VIP darshan’ inside the sanctum within 15 minutes. In return, they charged between ₹2,000 and ₹12,000 per person.

During questioning, it was revealed that Murtadak collected around ₹25,000 to ₹28,000 daily through this illegal activity. Police said a major portion of the money, nearly 70 to 72 per cent, was allegedly handed over to Purushottam Kadalag, the prime accused and a former trustee of the temple.

The SIT has also found large-scale financial activity linked to the scam. More than 600 transactions have been traced through Murtadak’s bank accounts. Officials are now examining how the money was routed and who else benefited from it.

Meanwhile, Purushottam Kadalag, along with his nephews Om and Abhishek Kadalag and associate Gotiram Pehare, has been sent to judicial custody. They have been lodged in Nashik Road Central Prison after their police custody ended.

Investigators said at least 71 devotees were given darshan illegally under the label of “guests.” Many devotees from other states have admitted to paying money, but no one has formally filed a complaint yet.

SIT head and Police Inspector Mahesh Kulkarni have appealed to devotees to come forward without fear and register complaints so that strict action can be taken against all those involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials believe more details and evidence may emerge in the coming days.