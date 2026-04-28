Adani Total Gas Q4 Profit Rises To ₹156 Crore, Revenue Grows 16% YoY Amid Volume Expansion

Adani Total Gas posted steady Q4 FY26 growth with profit rising to Rupees 156 crore, up 4 percent year-on-year, supported by higher gas volumes and revenue expansion. |

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas reported a 4 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 156 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher gas volumes and revenue growth. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 1,696 crore during the quarter, compared with Rupees 1,631 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1,457 crore in the year-ago period. Profit stood at Rupees 157 crore in Q3 and Rupees 149 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting stable sequential performance and moderate annual growth.

Volume-Led Growth Supports Quarterly Performance

The company’s performance during the March quarter was driven by volume expansion and network growth. Total gas sales volume rose 13 percent year-on-year to 297 MMSCM, compared with 263 MMSCM in Q4 FY25. Revenue growth of Rupees 239 crore (Rs 1,696 crore minus Rupees 1,457 crore) was primarily supported by increased consumption across the CNG and PNG segments.

Sequential Growth Remains Steady

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by Rupees 65 crore (Rs 1,696 crore minus Rupees 1,631 crore), indicating a 4 percent rise. EBITDA improved marginally to Rupees 310 crore from Rupees 303 crore in Q3, while profit before tax rose slightly to Rupees 214 crore from Rupees 212 crore. However, net profit declined marginally by Rupees 1 crore (Rs 156 crore minus Rupees 157 crore), reflecting cost pressures during the quarter.

Cost Pressures And Operational Factors

The quarter saw higher gas procurement costs due to elevated prices and lower allocation of domestic gas, impacting margins. Despite this, EBITDA grew 13 percent year-on-year, supported by calibrated pricing and operational efficiency. The company maintained stable profitability while managing input cost volatility.

Full-Year Performance Remains Stable

For FY26, Adani Total Gas reported revenue of Rupees 6,415 crore, up 18 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA rose to Rupees 1,225 crore. However, profit after tax stood at Rupees 637 crore compared to Rupees 648 crore in FY25, indicating a marginal decline. The annual performance reflects continued infrastructure expansion and sustained demand growth.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.