IRM Energy Reports FY26 Total Income of ₹11,854.10 Million & Profit of ₹532.13 Million

Mumbai: For the full year ended March 31, 2026, IRM Energy reported a Revenue from Operations of 11,599.56 million Indian Rupees, showing a notable increase from the previous year’s 10,563.55 million. With the addition of Other Income amounting to 254.54 million, the Total Income for the financial year reached 11,854.10 million. This compares to a total of 10,907.55 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Quarterly Financial Overview (Q4 FY26)

In the final quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company achieved a Total Income of 3,093.67 million. This was an improvement over the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2025, which recorded 2,950.17 million, and the corresponding quarter of the previous year (March 31, 2025) at 2,979.23 million. The revenue growth is supported by a robust operational framework despite fluctuating market costs.

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Expenditure and Operational Costs

The Total Expenses for the year ended March 31, 2026, stood at 11,068.60 million. The primary cost driver was the Purchases of stock-in-trade of natural gas, totaling 7,909.89 million. Other significant expenses included Excise Duty of 932.99 million, Employee Benefits Expense of 248.46 million, and Depreciation and Amortisation Expense of 444.12 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, expenses were managed at 2,916.48 million.

Profitability and Tax Obligations

The Profit before tax for the year was 785.50 million. After accounting for a Total Tax Expense of 216.30 million (comprising current and deferred tax), the profit before share of Joint Control Entities was 569.20 million. Accounting for a loss of (37.11) million from Joint Control Entities, the Profit for the year concluded at 532.13 million. The quarterly profit for March 31, 2026, was 127.56 million, compared to 43.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Comprehensive Income

Total comprehensive income for the year, which includes items like remeasurements of defined benefit assets (net of tax), was recorded at 529.74 million. This reflects the overall financial health of the organization as it navigates the energy market’s complexities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Statement of Consolidated Audited Financial Results provided in the source image. All figures are in Million Indian Rupees unless otherwise stated. While care has been taken to ensure accuracy, readers should refer to the original financial documents of IRM Energy Limited for investment decisions.