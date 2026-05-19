John Cockerill India Reports 56% Revenue Growth In Q4

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 51 percent from Rupees 228.4 crore in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: John Cockerill India Limited reported unaudited consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 344.5 crore for Q4 FY26, up 56 percent from Rupees 220.9 crore in Q4 FY25. The company returned to profit with a net profit of Rupees 7.4 crore, compared with a net loss of Rupees 2.9 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 56 percent year-on-year to Rupees 353.9 crore. The filing represents the company’s consolidated results after the acquisition of John Cockerill Metals International SA.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 51 percent from Rupees 228.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income increased 38 percent to Rupees 256.4 crore. Net profit improved from a loss of Rupees 8.9 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses rose 36 percent sequentially to Rupees 349.9 crore, mainly as construction material costs and employee benefit expenses increased. The company reported profit before tax of Rupees 6.4 crore, helped by a Rupees 2.4 crore reduction in an earlier labour-code-related liability.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said the group has only one business segment: Original Equipment Manufacturing and Project Management. It also stated that results may fluctuate from quarter to quarter depending on the margins of projects being executed, which vary by size and complexity. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rupees 14.91 in Q4 FY26, against a loss per share of Rupees 5.90 in Q4 FY25 and a loss per share of Rupees 18.07 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year Performance

The filing provides annual consolidated figures for the year ended December 31, 2025, but does not provide a comparable previous annual consolidated period. Therefore, a full-year YoY growth comparison cannot be stated from this filing. For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 962 crore, total income was Rupees 1,029 crore, and net loss was Rupees 29.2 crore. Other equity stood at a negative Rupees 73.3 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.