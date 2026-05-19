Cupid Breweries Navigates Shift With ₹40.52 Lakh Standalone Net Loss & ₹66,791.06 Lakh Asset Surge

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries announced its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: The latest financial statements of Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited (formerly Cupid Trades and Finance Limited) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, highlight an overarching shift from a financing entity into a core alco-beverage player. On a standalone basis, the company reported zero revenue from operations for the full year, a step back from the Rupees 57.61 lakhs logged during the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Other income also compressed significantly to a marginal Rupees 0.20 lakhs compared to Rupees 30.58 lakhs in the preceding year.

Total standalone operational expenses for the fiscal year were brought down to Rupees 40.72 lakhs from Rupees 138.48 lakhs in the prior year. This containment was primarily driven by the absence of material consumption costs, which stood at Rupees 48.65 lakhs in fiscal year 2025. Consequently, the standalone net loss for the year narrowed down to Rupees 40.52 lakhs against a net loss of Rupees 50.29 lakhs in the previous year. For the consolidated group—incorporating its newly added subsidiaries and step-down entities like Crochet Industries and Rinpoche Spirits—the full-year net loss sat at Rupees 367.14 lakhs, reflecting the initial overheads of scaling up commercial infrastructure.

Exponential Balance Sheet and Financial Asset Growth

While the income statement reflects a quiet period of operational rewiring, the standalone statement of assets and liabilities underwent exponential growth. Total standalone assets grew to Rupees 66,791.06 lakhs as of March 31, 2026, compared to a mere Rupees 649.56 lakhs at the end of the previous fiscal year. This explosive jump was anchored almost entirely by non-current financial investments, which climbed from Rupees 107.98 lakhs to an astronomical Rupees 65,556.14 lakhs. Property, plant, and equipment also experienced an uptick, rising to Rupees 370.46 lakhs from Rupees 0.91 lakhs year-on-year.

On the consolidated front, the cumulative group architecture pushed total consolidated assets to a commanding Rupees 73,623.72 lakhs. The group's non-current assets stood at Rupees 69,448.27 lakhs, featuring Rupees 1,559.42 lakhs in property, plant, and equipment alongside capital work-in-progress of Rupees 3,368.99 lakhs, indicating robust deployment into physical manufacturing infrastructure.

Capital Structuring and Corporate Funding

The massive scaling of Cupid's asset profile was fully funded by a major transformation in its equity base. Following a vital preferential allotment executed on March 3, 2026, the company issued 3,93,60,307 equity shares. This corporate action expanded the paid-up equity share capital from Rupees 96.00 lakhs to Rupees 9,134.33 lakhs (with shares carrying a face value of Rupees 10 each).

Simultaneously, other standalone equity rose to Rupees 56,692.89 lakhs from a negative balance of Rupees 266.33 lakhs. This brought the company's total standalone equity to Rupees 65,827.22 lakhs, rescuing the firm from a negative net worth position of Rupees 170.33 lakhs in the previous year. The newly issued equity shares received listing and trading approval from the BSE Limited on April 2, 2026, granting the corporate entity the liquidity needed to pursue its ongoing multi-state production plant acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This financial article is drafted solely based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as submitted to the stock exchanges.