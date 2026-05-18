ReNew Energy Q4 Profit Falls 75 Per Cent To ₹77.7 Crore, FY26 PAT More Than Doubles

ReNew Energy reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit even as its annual earnings surged on higher revenues and renewable energy expansion | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, May 18: ReNew Energy Global Plc's net profit declined over 75 per cent year-on-year to Rs 77.7 crore (USD 8 million) in the quarter ended March 2026.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 313.7 crore (USD 33 million) in Q4FY25, according to a release issued on Monday.

Quarterly income rises despite profit decline

The renewable energy firm said its total income for Q4FY26 increased to Rs 3,954.8 crore (USD 421 million), compared to Rs 3,439.1 crore (USD 367 million) in the year-ago period.

However, for the entire FY26, profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to Rs 1,038.5 crore, up from Rs 459.1 crore (USD 49 million) for the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, primarily driven by higher revenues.

Total income for FY26 stood at Rs 15,063.5 crore (USD 1,605 million), compared to Rs 10,907 crore (USD 1,162 million) for FY25, a company statement said.

Power sale revenue remains stable

Revenue from the sale of power for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 1,835.8 crore (USD 196 million), compared to Rs 1,841.4 crore (USD 196 million) for Q4FY25, it stated.

For FY26, revenue from the sale of power stood at Rs 8,819.6 crore (USD 940 million) against Rs 8,160.6 crore (USD 870 million) in FY25.

The company expects to complete construction of 1.6 GW to 2.4 GW by the fiscal ending March 31, 2027.

Company expands renewable energy footprint

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq. ReNew’s clean energy portfolio of 20.2 GW (including 1.7 GW/6.2 GWh of BESS) on a gross basis as of May 18, 2026, is one of the largest globally.

In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, it provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner across clean energy and value-added energy offerings enabled by digitalisation, storage and carbon markets, which are increasingly integral to addressing climate change.

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In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity, and is expanding its solar cell production capacity by another 4 GW, which is expected to be operational by December 2026.

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