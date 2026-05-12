Borosil Renewables Swings To ₹169 Crore Profit In Q4 FY26, Revenue Rises 18%

Borosil Renewables reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 169 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Borosil Renewables Ltd reported a sharp turnaround in the fourth quarter of FY26, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 169.1 crore against a loss of Rs 29.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by improved operating performance and lower exceptional pressures. Revenue from operations rose 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 439.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 373.5 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 390.5 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting improved demand momentum and stronger domestic business traction.

The company’s consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 448.9 crore compared with Rs 385.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses declined significantly to Rs 328.4 crore from Rs 403.9 crore in Q4 FY25, aiding profitability recovery.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 120.1 crore against a pre-tax loss of Rs 18.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit before tax moderated marginally from Rs 122.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

During FY26, Borosil Renewables recorded consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,555.8 crore, up from Rs 1,479.3 crore in FY25. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.4 crore for FY26 compared with a loss of Rs 87 crore in FY25, marking a return to profitability despite exceptional challenges linked to its German operations.

The company had earlier provided and subsequently written off exposure of Rs 325.9 crore relating to German subsidiaries GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH and Geosphere Glassworks GmbH after insolvency proceedings.

The write-off had been treated as an exceptional item during FY26. Borosil also noted that Interfloat Corporation, another overseas subsidiary, faced demand and pricing pressure amid competition from East Asian solar glass suppliers.

On the standalone front, Borosil Renewables reported revenue of Rs 437.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 327.2 crore a year ago, while standalone profit surged to Rs 169 crore from Rs 33.1 crore. Earnings per share on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 12.07 for the quarter compared with a loss per share of Rs 1.53 in Q4 FY25.

Separately, the board approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 750 crore through multiple instruments including qualified institutional placements, FCCBs and ADRs/GDRs. The company also announced plans to start a rooftop solar solutions division.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited FY26 financial disclosures and is not investment advice.